21 arrested at police checkpoint in River Falls - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

RIVER FALLS, AL (WSFA) -

A drivers license checkpoint in River Falls led to 21 arrests on Friday. 

According to the River Falls Police Department, officers with several agencies assisted in the license and safety checkpoint on AL Highway 55. More than 1,500 vehicles were checked and 21 arrests were made, with a total of 37 charges and 51 citations handed out. 

Among those arrested was 61-year-old Florida resident Bobby Turner. Authorities obtained probable cause to search his vehicle and found two firearms and 10 one pound packages of Marijuana. Turner was charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm. He was held on a $576,000 bond. 

The vehicles were checked in a four hour time frame. Departments involved included the River Falls Police Department, Red Level Police Department, Gantt Police Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Covington County Sheriff's Office, Covington County Sheriffs Reserves, Covington County EMA, and Covington County E911. 

