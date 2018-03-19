Brewton police search for truck in hit-and-run

The suspect vehicle is similar in color and model of this vehicle. (Source: Brewton Police Department)

The Brewton Police Department is looking for a truck involved in a hit and run crash Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of South Boulevard and Persimmon Street. There were injuries.

Police say after leaving the scene, the man driving the truck turned on Mildred Street towards East Brewton.

The truck is an early 2000s model Ram 1500 four-door pick-up that is light blue in color with silver on the bottom. It also has heavy front end damage.

Anyone with information should call Sgt. Andrew Casey at 251-809-2804.

