Shots fired into Macon County church

MACON COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

The Macon County Sheriff's Office is investigating after shots were fired into a church. 

According to Sheriff Andre Brunson, the shots were fired into Rising Star Baptist Church over the weekend. Brunson said no one was inside the church at the time. 

No other information is available from authorities at this time. 

We have reached out to the church for comment but have not heard back. 

