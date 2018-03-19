Zipporah Broughton named Gatorade Alabama Basketball Player of the Year

On Monday, the Gatorade Company announced Lee High School's Zipporah Broughton the 2017-18 Gatorade Alabama Basketball Player of the Year.More >>
After the Auburn Tigers survived a scare against College of Charleston, winning 62-58 in Round One of the NCAA Tournament, they are set to take on another team of Tigers.More >>
Daniel Gafford had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead Arkansas to its sixth win in seven games with a 91-82 victory over No. 14 Auburn on Tuesday night.More >>
Bryce Brown scored 29 points, making eight 3-pointers, and No. 14 Auburn claimed at least a share of the Southeastern Conference title with a 79-70 comeback victory over South Carolina on Saturday.More >>
So far, the Trojans are enjoying a 12-6 start, even after that 3-1 loss to the Trojans of Little-Rock. Saturday, they are honoring one of their own.More >>
Lunch is on Little Caesars - and the now-defeated Virginia Cavaliers.More >>
The No. 9 seed Crimson Tide (20-15) fell 81-58 to the No. 1 seed Wildcats.More >>
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announced Thursday the addition of Dan Enos and Craig Kuligowski to the Crimson Tide coaching staff. Enos will serve as an associate head coach and quarterbacks coach for the Tide, while Kuligowski will be an associate head coach and coach the defensive line.More >>
