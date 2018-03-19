Zipporah Broughton named Gatorade Alabama Basketball Player of the Year

Broughton is rated as the No. 24 recruit in the nation for the Class of 2018 according to espnW. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

On Monday, the Gatorade Company announced Lee High School's Zipporah Broughton the 2017-18 Gatorade Alabama Basketball Player of the Year. She is the third straight Montgomery-area athlete named to the honor, after Bianca Jackson (2016-17, Brewbaker Tech) and Jasmine Walker (2015-16, Jeff Davis High School).

The Generals' Senior guard helped the team to a 23-10 overall record and a trip to the Class 7A state semifinals this season. Broughton is rated as the No. 24 recruit in the nation for the Class of 2018, according to espnW.

Not only is she incredible on the court, she has a stellar reputation in the classroom. Broughton has maintained a 4.41 GPA, which accounts for the No. 1 overall ranking in her class academically.

Zipporah has signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball on a scholarship at Rutgers University starting this fall. She wrapped up her high school season with 2,045 points.

