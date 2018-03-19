Armed robber strikes Pike County business

The Dollar General Store in southern Pike County was robbed Friday night.

Pike County sheriff's deputies say an unidentified man walked in just before closing time and robbed the place. The armed man was wearing a hoodie, a bandanna over his face and black gloves, and he demanded money. The suspect first approached an employee who was new on the job.

"He went to the office area. He was a brand new employee, so he was a little addled about how to open a cash register under such stress. Another employee, a female, came over and opened one of the cash registers at which time the unidentified black male took his left hand with the gun in his right hand and took all paper currency," said Capt. Bob Williamson of the Pike County Sheriff's Department.

Williamson says the man got away with around $800 in cash. So far, the suspect has not been captured.

No one was injured in the armed robbery.

