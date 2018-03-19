Gov. Ivey addresses threat of severe weather in Alabama - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Gov. Ivey addresses threat of severe weather in Alabama

At the press conference, Ivey stressed the importance of preparation. (Source: Gov. Ivey's office)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Gov. Kay Ivey addressed the state of Alabama Monday afternoon regarding the threat of severe weather. 

At the press conference, Ivey stressed the importance of preparation. 

"All Alabamians, but especially those in the northern half of the state must make sure they and their families are well prepared and heed any other directions that come from state or local officials. Prepare, pay attention, and listen to local officials, this is my advice to all Alabamians this evening," Ivey said. 

She said the threat of severe weather is not uncommon in Alabama during this time of the year. 

“Folks as we head into the spring season and warmer weather approaches we will most likely endure many possible extreme weather events,” Ivey said. 

"This situation will not be the last time we face severe weather this year and we cannot say for sure what will happen tonight and it's also very hard to say where the storms likely will develop but I am proud to say that we are ready to support the people of Alabama and to respond should the need arise," Ivey said. 

Ivey assured Alabamians that the Alabama Emergency Management Agency and local county EMA's are ready to respond if needed. 

“Alabama EMA and local county EMA’s are working closely to ensure resources are in place should they be needed. We do not anticipate a wide spread event, but those who do experience storms will most likely experience strong and more severe storms,” Ivey said. 

Download the WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather App to monitor the storm and for the latest updates. 

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

