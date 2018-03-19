Police: Homeless man killed elderly Dothan woman who hired him

Dothan police say a homeless man killed the elderly woman who had recently given him a job. Joe Nathan Duncan, 58, is charged with capital murder in the death of Mabel Fowler, 91.More >>
Two men arrested after being released from a Georgia hospital will return to Alabama where they'll face charges in connection with the March 9 Auburn Mall parking lot shooting, the Auburn Police Department confirmed Monday.More >>
The investigation into a weekend shooting in Covington County is ongoing with few new details being released.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
The Dothan Police Department has arrested a man and charged him with capital murder after a weekend homicide involving an elderly woman.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
Auburn police are investigating a robbery at PNC Bank, located in the 1600 block of S. College Street, Friday afternoon around 1:35 p.m.More >>
A 34-year-old woman, who was wanted for a crime in Ohio, has been captured in Alabama.More >>
Twelve people are facing charges in Alabama and four children have been rescued or identified after a multi-state child exploitation operation.More >>
Two people have been taken to UAB after being shot in Hayden.More >>
