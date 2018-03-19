2 arrested in connection with March 9 Auburn Mall parking lot shooting

Two men arrested after being released from a Georgia hospital will return to Alabama where they'll face charges in connection with the March 9 Auburn Mall parking lot shooting, the Auburn Police Department confirmed Monday.

Michael Ryan Trimble, 21, of Montgomery, and Deion Sandell Brooks, 23, of Waldorf, Maryland, are both charged with first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Both were taken by medical helicopter to a Columbus, Georgia, hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Trimble was released from the hospital on Friday while Brooks was discharged Monday. Both were immediately taken into custody by the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office, located just over the Alabama line.

Both opted to waive extradition and have since been transported back to the Lee County Jail.

In addition to both having bonds set at $51,000, Trimble is also being held for a probation violation on a previous felony conviction. Court records indicate Trimble has a lengthy criminal history and was out on probation at the time of the shooting. Records indicate the judge has since revoked his bond in a 2017 felony case that involved four counts in which he was sentenced as late as Nov. 30.

The two met each other, by their own accounts, for conflicting and unlawful reasons resulting in each firing at each other in the Auburn Mall parking lot, according to an Auburn police investigation.

The assault charges stem from them seriously injuring each other and the charges of reckless endangerment was brought because of their actions placing others at risk.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.