Storm shelters across central Alabama - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Storm shelters across central Alabama

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

With Monday's FIRST ALERT Weather Day, it is important to make sure you know where your nearest storm shelter is located.

Autauga County

  • Boones Chapel  Address: 2301 Co Rd 66, Prattville, AL 36067 Phone: (334) 365-4191
  • Posey Cross Roads Baptist Address: 558 Autauga County 40, Prattville, AL 36067 Phone: (334) 546-3522

Barbour County does not have any public storm shelters.

Bullock County  

  • Commission chambers located in the basement of the courthouse. 217 N. Prairie St Union Springs, AL 36089

Butler County does not have any public storm shelters. 

Crenshaw County

  • Pleasant Home, 8401 Ivy Creek Road, Brantley, AL 36009
  • Weedville, 991 Pine Level Road, Brantley, AL 36009
  • Chapel Hill, 2143 Chapel Hill Road, Rutledge, AL 36071
  • Panola, 392 Panola Road, Lapine, AL 36046
  • Danielville, 5025 Bowden Road, Honoraville, AL 36042

Elmore County 

  • See all shelter locations, including those open after midnight, here.

Dallas County

  • Burnsville (behind fire station), 8609 Alabama Highway 14E, Selma, AL 36703
  • Orrville (behind Keith High School), 1274 Co Rd. 115, Orrville, AL 36767
  • Tipton (Jim Minor Garden Homes), 2534 Brown Street, Selma, AL 36701
  • Valley Grande (Horse Arena), 3271 Co Rd. 65, Valley Grande, AL
  • Southside High School (behind Fieldhouse), 7975 U.S. Highway 80 E, Selma, AL
  • Plantersville (beside Noodies BBQ), 530 Pecan Rd., Plantersville, AL 
  • City Storm Shelter, 1609 J.L. Chestnut Ave., Selma, AL

Tallapoosa County                                                                                                                                                                                                                     

  • Tallapoosa County Courthouse Basement - 125 N Broadnax Street  (after hours opening depends on threat level)                            
  • Alexander City - City Hall - 4 Courthouse Square  (after hours opening depends on threat level).                                                            
  • Tallassee City Hall - 3 Freeman Avenue  (FEMA Storm Shelter)                                                                                                                  
  • New Site Volunteer Fire Department - 12791 HWY 22, New Site Alabama.  (Basement entrance).

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 10:38 PM EDT2018-03-20 02:38:52 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 10:38 PM EDT2018-03-20 02:38:16 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    More >>

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    More >>

  • Sheriff: Boy, 9, fatally shoots sister over video game argument

    Sheriff: Boy, 9, fatally shoots sister over video game argument

    Monday, March 19 2018 7:48 AM EDT2018-03-19 11:48:13 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 7:48 AM EDT2018-03-19 11:48:13 GMT
    The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face. (Source: Raycom Media)The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face. (Source: Raycom Media)

    The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.

    More >>

    The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.

    More >>
    •   

  • NewsMore>>

  • How the state EMA prepares for bad weather

    How the state EMA prepares for bad weather

    Monday, March 19 2018 10:39 PM EDT2018-03-20 02:39:32 GMT
    The Alabama Emergency Management Agency has been gearing up for Monday's severe weather since last week. (Source: WSFA 12 News)The Alabama Emergency Management Agency has been gearing up for Monday's severe weather since last week. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
    The Alabama Emergency Management Agency has been gearing up for Monday's severe weather since last week. (Source: WSFA 12 News)The Alabama Emergency Management Agency has been gearing up for Monday's severe weather since last week. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    The Alabama Emergency Management Agency has been gearing up for Monday's severe weather since last week. 

    More >>

    The Alabama Emergency Management Agency has been gearing up for Monday's severe weather since last week. 

    More >>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 10:38 PM EDT2018-03-20 02:38:52 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • Fear mounts in Austin as serial bomber uses tripwire

    Fear mounts in Austin as serial bomber uses tripwire

    Sunday, March 18 2018 11:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 03:25:04 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 10:38 PM EDT2018-03-20 02:38:11 GMT
    (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). FBI agents work the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 18, 2018. At least a few people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital late Sunday, after three package bombs detonat...(Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). FBI agents work the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 18, 2018. At least a few people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital late Sunday, after three package bombs detonat...

    Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.

    More >>

    Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly