Storm shelters across central Alabama

With Monday's FIRST ALERT Weather Day, it is important to make sure you know where your nearest storm shelter is located.

Autauga County

Boones Chapel Address: 2301 Co Rd 66, Prattville, AL 36067 Phone: (334) 365-4191

Posey Cross Roads Baptist Address: 558 Autauga County 40, Prattville, AL 36067 Phone: (334) 546-3522

Barbour County does not have any public storm shelters.

Bullock County

Commission chambers located in the basement of the courthouse. 217 N. Prairie St Union Springs, AL 36089

Butler County does not have any public storm shelters.

Crenshaw County

Pleasant Home, 8401 Ivy Creek Road, Brantley, AL 36009

Weedville, 991 Pine Level Road, Brantley, AL 36009

Chapel Hill, 2143 Chapel Hill Road, Rutledge, AL 36071

Panola, 392 Panola Road, Lapine, AL 36046

Danielville, 5025 Bowden Road, Honoraville, AL 36042

Elmore County

See all shelter locations, including those open after midnight, here.

Dallas County

Burnsville (behind fire station), 8609 Alabama Highway 14E, Selma, AL 36703

Orrville (behind Keith High School), 1274 Co Rd. 115, Orrville, AL 36767

Tipton (Jim Minor Garden Homes), 2534 Brown Street, Selma, AL 36701

Valley Grande (Horse Arena), 3271 Co Rd. 65, Valley Grande, AL

Southside High School (behind Fieldhouse), 7975 U.S. Highway 80 E, Selma, AL

Plantersville (beside Noodies BBQ), 530 Pecan Rd., Plantersville, AL

City Storm Shelter, 1609 J.L. Chestnut Ave., Selma, AL

Tallapoosa County

Tallapoosa County Courthouse Basement - 125 N Broadnax Street (after hours opening depends on threat level)

Alexander City - City Hall - 4 Courthouse Square (after hours opening depends on threat level).

Tallassee City Hall - 3 Freeman Avenue (FEMA Storm Shelter)

New Site Volunteer Fire Department - 12791 HWY 22, New Site Alabama. (Basement entrance).

