How the state EMA prepares for bad weather - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

How the state EMA prepares for bad weather

The Alabama Emergency Management Agency has been gearing up for Monday's severe weather since last week. (Source: WSFA 12 News) The Alabama Emergency Management Agency has been gearing up for Monday's severe weather since last week. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
They arrived as early as 5 a.m. on Monday morning to monitor forecasts and communicate with other agencies to make sure the state is prepared. (Source: WSFA 12 News) They arrived as early as 5 a.m. on Monday morning to monitor forecasts and communicate with other agencies to make sure the state is prepared. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Alabama Emergency Management Agency has been gearing up for Monday's severe weather since last week.

"Today really began last Friday when we started our communication with the national weather service knowing what was coming," Jeff Smitherman, Executive Operations Officer for the Alabama EMA, said. 

They arrived as early as 5 a.m. on Monday morning to monitor forecasts and communicate with other agencies to make sure the state is prepared.

"We come in and we start our conversations with our divisions, our regions to ensure they’re ready for the day,” Smitherman said. 

"Any of the resources like search and rescue teams and law enforcement support, the personnel behind me will work to coordinate that from the state down to any local that their needs may surpass what they're capable of doing," Smitherman said. 

Like Ricky Adams, the Director of Field Operations. 

"What I'm doing right now is following the state log system. It's a system where all the counties enter their information such as damage and needs for resources and we'll monitor that and see what that is and pass it along to the right individual here in the EOC so we can address there needs," Adams said.

Think of him as the liaison, allowing for the sharing of information between the state and local governments.

"We follow the weather reports and start communicating with the counties and understand which ones are experiencing damage," Adams said. 

At the EMA, severe weather makes for a long day at the office. But for Smitherman and Adams, it's just another day on the job. 

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Fear mounts in Austin as serial bomber uses tripwire

    Fear mounts in Austin as serial bomber uses tripwire

    Sunday, March 18 2018 11:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 03:25:04 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-03-20 04:26:14 GMT
    (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). FBI agents work the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 18, 2018. At least a few people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital late Sunday, after three package bombs detonat...(Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). FBI agents work the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 18, 2018. At least a few people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital late Sunday, after three package bombs detonat...

    Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.

    More >>

    Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.

    More >>

  • Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but they don't act

    Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but they don't act

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:34 AM EDT2018-03-19 05:34:51 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-03-20 04:25:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    More >>

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    More >>

  • Severe storms spawn tornadoes, damage homes in Southeast US

    Severe storms spawn tornadoes, damage homes in Southeast US

    Monday, March 19 2018 9:15 AM EDT2018-03-19 13:15:07 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-03-20 04:25:27 GMT
    Forecasters say powerful storms could bring tornadoes, hail, damaging winds to southeastern U.S.More >>
    Forecasters say powerful storms could bring tornadoes, hail, damaging winds to southeastern U.S.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly