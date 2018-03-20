Eric: Welcome to spring

Things would have made a whole lot more sense if spring started Monday. Widespread warmth, humidity and severe weather would have made yesterday the perfect inauguration. Those storms are gone with cooler and windier conditions left in the wake.

TODAY: Aside from a few southeast Alabama rumbles, the active weather of yesterday is done. Parts of North Alabama saw tornadoes and baseball size hail on what proved to be an eventful Monday for the state. We started noticing trends that the worst of this weather would pass north of our area, and we couldn't be happier to see that play out. While our instability was off the charts, the forcing for thunderstorms was weak enough to never really allow anything to get going. We dodged a bullet, but it was close.

Wraparound moisture will keep clouds and a few showers in the picture through the rest of today, but the biggest impact is likely the wind. Advisories are in effect with gusts expected to peak around 30 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: The rest of the week looks cool and tranquil. Sunshine dominates our days and clear and cold conditions favor nights. We may have some frost to contend with Thursday morning before a gradual warming trend kicks back into the weekend.



