Severe threat over; Cooler, windy Tuesday ahead

A cooler and windier day awaits Tuesday as Alabama's severe weather threat has now come to an end.

Partly cloudy skies will give way to a random shower or two by afternoon. Highs climb into the middle 60s, but the headline will be winds that could gust as high as 30 mph.

We stay quiet and mainly sunny for the rest of the workweek with temperatures gradually climbing toward 70 by Friday.

Get the latest details on Tuesday's forecast and storm damage across Alabama from Monday on Today in Alabama.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.