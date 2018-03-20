1 dead after early morning shooting in Montgomery

Montgomery police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, an unidentified man was shot around 4:20 a.m. in the 900 block of West South Boulevard just outside the Travel Inn Motel. The man was transported to Baptist Medical Center South where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators spent hours on the scene, combing through surveillance video, and trying to figure out what happened before the shooting and who is responsible.

Witnesses at the scene say they heard six gunshots and saw a man trying to run away before falling down to the sidewalk.

Duckett says the shooting remains under investigation and no other information is available.

