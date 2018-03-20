MPS: It's now or never

Now that the Montgomery Public School System in under state intervention there should be a major effort to make sweeping changes. In my opinion, there are a number of factors that must be in place to run efficiently.

Capital: You need money but it must have qualified people managing it and a viable plan. A school board which is removed from any history or direct involvement of MPS: In other words, get a new board. Principles who are to be held accountable: If the majority of their students fail in their schools they too fail and should be removed. Teachers: There are great teaches in MPS but If the majority of the class is failing, the teachers running those classrooms need to be removed as well. Involved parents: I sense the failing schools have very little parental involvement. This must change or these schools will continue to fail. Eliminate tenure: One’s length of service at MPS should not be a guarantee for employment. If an MPS employee fails to better the school and students the employee should be removed. Let’s face it, this is how successful operations are run.

If we go to all the trouble to have the state intervene and we alter nothing we as a community have failed. The true definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.

