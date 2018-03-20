Gov. Ivey declares State of Emergency following Monday storms - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Gov. Ivey declares State of Emergency following Monday storms

Gov. Ivey signs a State of Emergency declaration. (Source: Governor’s Office, Sydney Foster) Gov. Ivey signs a State of Emergency declaration. (Source: Governor’s Office, Sydney Foster)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency that went into effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The declaration covers every county following Monday's severe weather outbreak that started Monday.

By issuing a State of Emergency, Ivey is directing the activation of the Alabama Emergency Operations Plan (EOP) and all appropriate annexes to aid in the affected areas.

The Alabama Emergency Management Agency’s State Emergency Operations Center is activated, as well as all impacted or potentially impacted Alabama Emergency Management Divisions.

Through the declaration, the governor is allowing appropriate state agencies and AEMA to take necessary steps to offer assistance. 

The governor is planning a trip Tuesday to assess storm damage in Calhoun and Etowah counties were heavy damage was sustained.

A copy of the Governor’s State of Emergency can be read here: 



