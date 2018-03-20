Gov. Ivey holds news conference during storm damage tour - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Gov. Ivey holds news conference during storm damage tour

Gov. Kay Ivey addresses the media at Jacksonville State University during a tour of tornado damage. (Source: WBRC Fox 6 photo) Gov. Kay Ivey addresses the media at Jacksonville State University during a tour of tornado damage. (Source: WBRC Fox 6 photo)
Gov. Ivey signs a State of Emergency declaration. (Source: Governor’s Office, Sydney Foster) Gov. Ivey signs a State of Emergency declaration. (Source: Governor’s Office, Sydney Foster)
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will tour sections of Calhoun and Etowah counties Tuesday afternoon that suffered extensive damage following Monday's severe weather. She will make four stops and hold a news conference at approximately 1:45 p.m.

The stops include the incident command center at the Jacksonville Public Safety Complex, Jacksonville State University, West Point Baptist Church, and the Etowah County Incident Command Post.

Her news conference will take place at JSU.

Ivey issued a State of Emergency that went into effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The declaration covers every county following Monday's severe weather outbreak that started Monday.

By issuing a State of Emergency, Ivey is directing the activation of the Alabama Emergency Operations Plan (EOP) and all appropriate annexes to aid in the affected areas.

The Alabama Emergency Management Agency’s State Emergency Operations Center is activated, as well as all impacted or potentially impacted Alabama Emergency Management Divisions.

Through the declaration, the governor is allowing appropriate state agencies and AEMA to take necessary steps to offer assistance. 

