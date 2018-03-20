Prattville barbershop triple homicide suspects indicted for capital murder

In this file photo, crime scene tape blocks the entrance to The Hook-Up Barber & Style shop where three were killed in July 2017.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

An Autauga County grand jury has indicted two suspects in a 2017 shooting that left several people dead and a fourth injured in Prattville.

Defendants Marty Morgan, 35, and Keon Cain, 19, now face capital murder charges for their reported involvement in a gruesome triple homicide at The Hook-Up Barber & Style barbershop on July 3, 2017.

Both Morgan and Cain are indicted on the charge of capital murder of two or more people for the deaths of Eddie Scott, Anthony Smith, and Al Benson, capital murder during a robbery and seven counts of first-degree robbery. Cain is also charged with attempted murder for a fourth victim that survived a substantial injury.

Law enforcement launched a massive search for the defendants after the massacre. Cain was arrested days later; Morgan was brought into custody more than ten days after the shooting.

Testimony from the police following the arrests revealed four eyewitnesses gave statements to the Prattville Police Department about what they observed the night Morgan and Cain reportedly walked into the business to carry out an armed robbery.

Morgan reportedly brandished a small, black handgun while Cain carried a shotgun. Neither weapon has ever been recovered.

Prattville Investigator Jeremy Thompson testified during a preliminary hearing that victim Eddie Scott opened the door for Marty Morgan at 10:40 that evening and a man, who they believe is Keon Cain, walked in behind Morgan wearing a black jumpsuit and a white cloth mask.

Morgan stated, “Do you know what time it is?” followed by Cain who reportedly said, “Give it up.”

Thompson stated the motive for the shooting was robbery, explaining a game of dominoes was underway and between $2,000 and $3,000 were recovered later by investigators.

Thompson revealed difficult details of the injuries that ultimately killed the three victims stating Eddie Scott was shot in the head by a handgun but died of blunt force trauma to the head. Anthony Smith was shot in the left side of his chest, the bullet puncturing his lung and heart. And Al Benson reportedly died of shrapnel from spent bullets. A fourth victim survived multiple gunshots. They served as one of the four eyewitnesses accounts of what transpired that night.

According to Thompson, Smith was seen in surveillance video from a nearby gas station holding his left side and attempting to get away. He fell twice. After the second fall, police believe Cain is the person in the video seen putting a shotgun to the back of the victim's head and pulling the trigger.

Investigators believe Cain borrowed a car and was seen with Morgan 20 minutes before and after the shooting.

The owner of the car worked at Mobis and it’s believed Cain wore the owner’s black jumpsuit he used for work to the shooting. Like the weapons used in the crime, the jumpsuit has never been found.

