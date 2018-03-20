Developments ahead for Fairview Avenue - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Developments ahead for Fairview Avenue

More changes are on the way to Fairview Avenue. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
The City of Montgomery is working to acquire the rights-of-way along Fairview Avenue to improve them. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Gladys Pierce opened her soul food diner to hungry customers on Fairview Avenue more than 30 years ago. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

More changes are on the way to Fairview Avenue, and you will have a chance to give input before it all gets started.

Gladys Pierce started her country cooking diner more than 30 years ago and remembers all too well what Fairview Avenue looked like then, just as busy but maybe not quite as run down.

"It was different. Time takes everything down if you don't see about it and keep it up," Pierce said.

Montgomery Public Works Director Chris Conway says work is underway now to acquire the rights-of-way for new sidewalks. There is also a plan on the table to make Fairview a two-lane road with a center turn lane from Interstate 65 to Huntington College.

"Our plan is to turn it into more pedestrian friendly area," Conway said.

While the details are being worked out,  there have been big improvements already in recent years. The Fairview Avenue Environmental Park opened two years ago, and there's been a noticeable change on the other side of I-65 re-tracing the Civil Rights Trail - smoother roads, trees and  a public art display pays tribute to that time in history on the corner of St. Jude.  In Cloverdale, two new businesses are just around the corner, a restaurant and a pub.

"A very important street in terms of everybody who lives in Montgomery what they've grown up and known," Conway said.

Peeling back the layers of time on Fairview Avenue won't be quick, easy or cheap. It will take $5 million or so to get it all done. The actual work itself is at least a year away. Most of the funds will come from the federal government.

A public hearing is set for March 29 at Montgomery City Hall.

