Fairview Avenue making comeback amid aches and pain

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Gladys Pierce opened her soul food diner to hungry customers on Fairview Avenue more than 30 years ago, and in those decades she's seen a lot of changes come to the thoroughfare in front of her shop.

Pierce says she's long had a wish to see the streets improved and sidewalks added. She's about to get her wish.

Chris Conway, the City of Montgomery’s director of public works, says work is underway to acquire the right-of-ways along Fairview. That process will take about a year with construction beginning soon after.

Conway says the overall goal is to make Fairview Avenue ‘pedestrian friendly’ by reducing traffic to two lanes and improving the streets.

WSFA 12 News reporter Bryan Henry is working on a story about changes coming to Fairview. Keep checking back for updates on this story and on our evening newscasts.

