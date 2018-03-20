Dothan school leaders, police have first meeting on school safety plan

Plans are in motion to perform a system-wide threat assessment for Dothan City Schools.

During Tuesday’s “Principals and Staff Meeting,” Dothan City Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Phyllis Edwards, principals from the system’s 18 schools, and Dothan Police met for the first time to discuss what they believe will become the template for school safety,

“It really has become a bigger picture for educators. I feel good that we started this conversation and we have the police as true partners and that we’re taking the very first steps in looking at our schools,” said Dr. Edwards.

As part of the assessment, members of a special task force from the Dothan Police Department will visit each school over the next few months. They will complete a physical school assessment based on a rubric created by tactical officers – who are trained in active shooter situations.

“When you think about threat assessments, you have to think from the outside in,” said Bubba Ott, Special Operations Commander of Dothan Police.

“The grounds, fences, the doors, entrance ways, the inside areas, classrooms. We’ll evaluate the physical structure itself,” said Lt. Pepper Mock with Dothan Police.

Superintendent Edwards’ says she realizes the structure and layout of some buildings is of concern.

“I do think we have buildings that are old and sprawling. These are areas and issues we’ll have to look at big picture and address," she said.

Police say they will also speak with staff members and evaluate current safety procedures.

Tamika Fleming is the principal at Grandview Elementary School. She attended Tuesday’s meeting. Fleming says she believes addressing safety will help teachers successfully do what they’re tasked to do – teach children.

“Of course we’re engaged in achievement and we want to achieve high, but in order to do that we have to have our safety issues taken care of,” said Fleming.

School leaders and police agree they don’t think Dothan City Schools are not currently safe, but there is room for improvement,

“I think everybody is in the right direction, but of course - if we don’t get together and evaluate where we are, then we don’t know for sure,” said Lt. Mock.

The system says the findings of the school threat assessment will not be made public for safety precautions. Dothan police hope to have the assessment ready to implement by the beginning of next school year.

While police believe some recommendations won’t cost – others may. Dr. Edwards says the system has a tight budget and they are looking at ways things could be paid for. She says she’s also hoping if the system has a solid plan in place – they’ll be ready if federal or state money is distributed.

“Schools don’t have the wherewithal to put all the pieces in place we need to. I’m very hopeful they see the issue,” said Dr. Edwards.

