Gov. Ivey offering reward for information in 2016 homicide

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed on Kayser Street in 2016. There are currently no suspects in the shooting. (Source: WSFA 12 News) A 19-year-old man was shot and killed on Kayser Street in 2016. There are currently no suspects in the shooting. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
DALLAS CO., AL (WSFA) -

Gov. Kay Ivey is offering $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a 2016 homicide case in Dallas County. 

On Dec. 16, 2016, Jaequan Simmons was found unconscious in a vehicle on 1905 Kayser Street, with gunshot wounds. He died shortly after. The shooting remains unsolved, and there are no suspects. 

Simmons graduated from Keith High School in 2015 and was a star on the basketball team.

Only private citizens without familial connections to law enforcement are eligible for the reward. 

