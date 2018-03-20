BCBS of Alabama changing opioid prescription policies - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

BCBS of Alabama changing opioid prescription policies

According to BCBS of Alabama, new requirements will be implemented on April 1 to help decrease the misuse of opioid medications. (Source: WSFA 12 News file video) According to BCBS of Alabama, new requirements will be implemented on April 1 to help decrease the misuse of opioid medications. (Source: WSFA 12 News file video)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Changes are coming to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama's opioid management strategy.

According to BCBS of Alabama, new requirements will be implemented on April 1 to help decrease the misuse of opioid medications.

The following requirements will be implemented:

  • Members will be limited to a seven-day supply for the first time they fill a short-acting opioid medication.  If an initial fill is needed for a supply of more than seven days, members may ask their doctor to submit a one-time Prior Authorization (PA). Short-acting opioid medications include Lortab, Vicodin, Percocet, etc.
  • Members will be required to obtain a PA for all first-time prescriptions for long-acting opioid medications. These medications include OxyContin and MS Contin.
  • Naloxone, the antidote for an opioid overdose, will be available to most members at the generic copay. These include the prefilled syringes and nasal spray. 
  • Evzio, an auto-injector antidote, will no longer be covered because it is a high-cost drug with the same active chemical ingredient as naloxone. The manufacturer of Evzio has repeatedly increased its prices from $690 in 2014 to $4,500 in 2017. The price of the nasal spray and prefilled syringes are about $80 and $150 per prescription, respectively. As a result, Evzio is now 30-56X the cost of alternative naloxone formulations. 

According to BCBS of Alabama, Alabama ranked first in the country in the number of opioid prescriptions per capita in 2015. A recent report showed more than 26 percent of commercial BCBS members in Alabama filled at least one opioid prescription in 2015, and 16 per 1,000 members were diagnosed with opioid use disorder.

BCBS of Alabama officials say they are leaning on guidance from the CDC in implementing these changes.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • BCBS of Alabama changing opioid prescription policies

    BCBS of Alabama changing opioid prescription policies

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 4:56 PM EDT2018-03-20 20:56:20 GMT
    (Source: WSFA 12 News file video)(Source: WSFA 12 News file video)

    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama is launching a new opioid management strategy. 

    More >>

    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama is launching a new opioid management strategy. 

    More >>

  • New blast sends bombing investigators to Texas FedEx center

    New blast sends bombing investigators to Texas FedEx center

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:16:04 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 4:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 20:55:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    More >>

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    More >>

  • Package bound for Austin explodes at Schertz FedEx facility

    Package bound for Austin explodes at Schertz FedEx facility

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 4:52 PM EDT2018-03-20 20:52:16 GMT
    FedEx confirmed that the individual responsible also shipped a second package that has now been secured. (Source: KSAT/CNN)FedEx confirmed that the individual responsible also shipped a second package that has now been secured. (Source: KSAT/CNN)

    ATF and FBI agents held a news conference regarding the explosion in Schertz, TX. where a package exploded on a conveyor belt.

    More >>

    ATF and FBI agents held a news conference regarding the explosion in Schertz, TX. where a package exploded on a conveyor belt.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly