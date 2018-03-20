House passes contested car rental tax for Birmingham stadium - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

House passes contested car rental tax for Birmingham stadium

File photo. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) File photo. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)

By MALLORY MOENCH
Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A fiercely debated bill to raise car rental taxes to build a new stadium in Birmingham passed a final vote and will move to the governor's office to be signed into law.

The bill passed 14-3 Tuesday after two hours of debate. The tax revenue will be used to build a $175 million football stadium for the University of Alabama-Birmingham at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. The bill's sponsors said it will generate economic development and raise taxes on cars that are mostly rented by city visitors.

Black Democrat representatives from Birmingham argued that most cars are rented by low-income city residents who can't afford their own vehicles to get to work. They said Birmingham residents would not see direct economic benefits and instead take on debt that cripples communities.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Political Stories from the Associated PressMore>>

  • Ben Carson on $31K dining set: I left details up to my wife

    Ben Carson on $31K dining set: I left details up to my wife

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 4:45 PM EDT2018-03-20 20:45:03 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:44 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:44:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson takes his seat before testifying before a House Committee on Appropriation subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 20, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson takes his seat before testifying before a House Committee on Appropriation subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 20, 2018.
    Housing Secretary Ben Carson, who has been under fire after reports that his office bought a $31,000 dining set, told a congressional panel that he left furniture purchasing decisions to his wife.More >>
    Housing Secretary Ben Carson, who has been under fire after reports that his office bought a $31,000 dining set, told a congressional panel that he left furniture purchasing decisions to his wife.More >>

  • First lady vows to fight cyberbullying despite critics

    First lady vows to fight cyberbullying despite critics

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:56 AM EDT2018-03-20 04:56:10 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:39 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:39:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). First lady Melania Trump speaks at Manchester Community College in Manchester, N.H., Monday, March 19, 2018. President Trump is in New Hampshire to unveil more of his plan to combat the nation's opioid crisis.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). First lady Melania Trump speaks at Manchester Community College in Manchester, N.H., Monday, March 19, 2018. President Trump is in New Hampshire to unveil more of his plan to combat the nation's opioid crisis.

    The meeting Tuesday marks her first public event on the topic, a choice some observers have questioned given that her husband often berates people on Twitter.

    More >>

    The meeting Tuesday marks her first public event on the topic, a choice some observers have questioned given that her husband often berates people on Twitter.

    More >>

  • Illinois primary could set up most expensive governor's race

    Illinois primary could set up most expensive governor's race

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:27 AM EDT2018-03-20 04:27:40 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:39 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:39:17 GMT
    (Rich Saal/The State Journal-Register via AP File). FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018 file photo, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner delivers his State of the State address at the Capitol, in Springfield, Ill.(Rich Saal/The State Journal-Register via AP File). FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018 file photo, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner delivers his State of the State address at the Capitol, in Springfield, Ill.
    Illinois voters are choosing nominees in what's shaping up to be the most expensive election for governor in US history.More >>
    Illinois voters are choosing nominees in what's shaping up to be the most expensive election for governor in US history.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly