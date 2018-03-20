Lieutenant governor change falters in the Senate - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Lieutenant governor change falters in the Senate

(Source: WSFA 12 News File Photo) (Source: WSFA 12 News File Photo)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A proposal to change the duties of the state's lieutenant governor has faltered in the Alabama Legislature amid criticism from some lawmakers.

The Alabama Senate on Tuesday delayed a vote on the proposed constitutional amendment. Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh said he did not expect the bill to return this session.

The lieutenant governor has little power other than to preside over Senate debate and make board appointments.

The proposal removed those legislative duties and made the primary responsibility of the position to assist the governor and succeed the governor if he, or she, resigns, is impeached or dies.

Supporters said it would be a better use of the position to have the person function like a vice-president and assist the governor. Opponents called it a power grab.

