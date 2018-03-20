Lieutenant governor change falters in the Senate

Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:56 AM EDT2018-03-20 04:56:10 GMT
First lady Melania Trump speaks at Manchester Community College in Manchester, N.H., Monday, March 19, 2018. President Trump is in New Hampshire to unveil more of his plan to combat the nation's opioid crisis.
The meeting Tuesday marks her first public event on the topic, a choice some observers have questioned given that her husband often berates people on Twitter.
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he speaks during a meeting with opposition candidates who ran against him in yesterday's presidential election, Boris Titov, Maxim Suraykin, Ksenia Sobchak, Vladimir Zhirin...
The Kremlin spokesman says it's no big deal that U.S. President Donald Trump hasn't congratulated Vladimir Putin on his re-election as president.
President Donald Trump's strong-armed trade policies have set off an intense scramble among industry groups, companies and foreign countries seeking exemptions from tariffs on steel and aluminum.
Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., right, confers with committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., during a hearing on Capitol Hill
With the 2018 primary season already underway, leaders of the Senate intelligence committee are launching an effort to protect U.S. elections from a repeat episode of foreign interference.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia's young crown prince is opening a marathon tour of the United States with a stop in Washington, where he plans to meet with President Donald Trump.
President Donald Trump speaks about his plan to combat opioid drug addiction at Manchester Community College, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Manchester, N.H., even as more Republicans are telling Trump in ever blunter terms to lay off the special counsel.
Trump blistered Mueller and his investigation all weekend on Twitter and started in again Monday, questioning the probe's legitimacy with language no recent president has used for a federal inquiry.
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, President Donald Trump, Immigration and Customs Enforcement Deputy Director Thomas Homan, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.
President Donald Trump is railing against so-called sanctuary cities as he continues his crackdown on jurisdictions that flout federal immigration laws.
The Capitol is seen early Tuesday, March 20, 2018 in Washington. Two major issues, the border wall and a tunnel and rail project, are holding up the massive government-wide spending bill that must pass Congress before a Friday midnight deadline.
House Speaker Paul Ryan says he's hoping bargainers can resolve the final disputes in a government-wide spending bill on Tuesday.
