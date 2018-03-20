Black Belt Community Foundation opens new head start facility

The city of Selma has a new place of learning: the Black Belt Community Foundation recently opened up its new Head Start facility.

Shenetta Jackson is like most parents focused on helping her three children reach their full potential.

"Education is important. When they grow up I want them to know how to handle themselves in different situations," said Jackson.

To make sure her 4-year-old daughter is ready for kindergarten she enrolled in the Black Belt Community Foundation head start program.

"She has blossomed. She loves school," said Jackson.

Arianna is one of 100 children between the age of 3 to 5 who has the opportunity to learn in the BBCF's newest head start facility.

"Everything fits them perfectly. There was a need and an opportunity," said Felecia Lucky, Black Belt Community Foundation President.

The 11,000 square foot building houses nine classrooms, a full kitchen, and new playground. A head start gr ant helped fund this building project.

"It is helping to close the achievement gap for our children," said Lucky.

With the addition of the site on Citizens Parkway in Selma, BBCF head start program is able to continue to expand its reach.

"It is not only the building where the children will inherit the best learning, but the curriculum and approach we will take to educate them," said Lucky.

On March 1 students were welcomed into their new space. Already Lucky and others can see how much this first class learning environment is benefiting the children.

"You can see them listening and soaking up all that is being given to them," said Lucky.

The Black Belt Community Foundation oversees head start programs in Dallas, Wilcox, Marengo, and Choctaw Counties. Applications for the head start program are still being accepted. For more information click here.

