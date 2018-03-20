Alabama lawmakers approve execution by nitrogen gas - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Alabama lawmakers approve execution by nitrogen gas

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers have voted to allow the use of nitrogen gas to execute death row inmates.

The Alabama House of Representatives on Tuesday voted 75-23 for the bill. It now moves to Gov. Kay Ivey for her signature.

The bill would allow execution by nitrogen hypoxia if lethal injection drugs are unavailable or ruled unconstitutional.

The Death Penalty Information Center says two states - Oklahoma and Mississippi - have voted to authorize execution by nitrogen gas, but no state has used the method.

Oklahoma announced last week it will begin using nitrogen because of difficulty obtaining lethal injection drugs.

Republican Rep. Jim Hill of Moody argued the method will be painless.

Rep. Thomas Jackson, a Democrat from Thomasville, said the state is trying to implement the "gas chamber."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Political Stories from the Associated PressMore>>

  • Cambridge Analytica: We designed Trump campaign strategy

    Cambridge Analytica: We designed Trump campaign strategy

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:13 PM EDT2018-03-20 19:13:51 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-03-21 03:47:11 GMT
    (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP). Chief Executive of Cambridge Analytica (CA) Alexander Nix, leaves the offices in central London, Tuesday March 20, 2018. Cambridge Analytica, has been accused of improperly using information from more than 50 million Face...(Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP). Chief Executive of Cambridge Analytica (CA) Alexander Nix, leaves the offices in central London, Tuesday March 20, 2018. Cambridge Analytica, has been accused of improperly using information from more than 50 million Face...
    Cambridge Analytica chief executive Alexander Nix has said in comments that were secretly recorded by Britain's Channel 4 news that his company played a major role in securing Donald Trump's narrow victory.More >>
    Cambridge Analytica chief executive Alexander Nix has said in comments that were secretly recorded by Britain's Channel 4 news that his company played a major role in securing Donald Trump's narrow victory.More >>

  • Rauner, Pritzker win primaries in Illinois governor's race

    Rauner, Pritzker win primaries in Illinois governor's race

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:27 AM EDT2018-03-20 04:27:40 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:46 PM EDT2018-03-21 03:46:09 GMT
    (Rich Saal/The State Journal-Register via AP File). FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018 file photo, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner delivers his State of the State address at the Capitol, in Springfield, Ill.(Rich Saal/The State Journal-Register via AP File). FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018 file photo, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner delivers his State of the State address at the Capitol, in Springfield, Ill.
    Illinois voters are choosing nominees in what's shaping up to be the most expensive election for governor in US history.More >>
    Illinois voters are choosing nominees in what's shaping up to be the most expensive election for governor in US history.More >>

  • Emails show FEMA silent amid chaos after Hurricane Maria

    Emails show FEMA silent amid chaos after Hurricane Maria

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:27 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:27:29 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:45 PM EDT2018-03-21 03:45:51 GMT
    FEMA was unresponsive despite urgent requests from supermarkets in Puerto Rico for fuel to keep food from spoiling after Hurricane Maria, letter says.More >>
    FEMA was unresponsive despite urgent requests from supermarkets in Puerto Rico for fuel to keep food from spoiling after Hurricane Maria, letter says.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly