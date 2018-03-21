Amanda: Cool, breezy and sunny Wednesday - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Amanda: Cool, breezy and sunny Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The low-pressure system and associated front that brought severe storms through the Southeast on Monday is now slowly sliding off towards the north and east, it won't be bothering us anymore with any wet weather, but it will still be windy.

Highs today will struggle to make it to either side of 60 degrees due to drier and cooler air filtering quickly into our state. By tonight, the breeze will calm a bit and with a clear sky we could see some chilly temperatures!

Many counties in central Alabama will be under a Frost Advisory from 2am-8am Thursday morning due to number dropping down into the low to mid-30s by sunrise tomorrow. 

Surface high pressure will build in across the South by Thursday and Friday; this will lead to an overall drier weather pattern and warming temperatures. 60s turn into 70s by the weekend, and we only add in a few isolated chances for rain by Saturday and Sunday. Mild and mostly above average temperatures expected for the remainder of this week, through the weekend, and into early next week.

