Amanda: Cool, Breezy & Sunny Wednesday... - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Amanda: Cool, Breezy & Sunny Wednesday...

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The low pressure system and associated front that brought severe storms through the Southeast on Monday is now slowly sliding off towards the north and east... it won't be bothering us anymore with any wet weather, but it will still be windy. Highs today will struggle to make it to either side of 60° due to drier and cooler air filtering quickly into our state. 

By tonight, the breeze will calm a bit and with a clear sky we could see some chilly temperatures!

Many counties in central Alabama will be under a Frost Advisory from 2am-8am Thursday morning due to number dropping down into the low/mid 30s by sunrise tomorrow. 

Surface high pressure will build in across the South by Thursday and Friday; this will lead to an overall drier weather pattern and warming temperatures. 60s turn into 70s by the weekend, and we only add in a few isolated chances for rain by Saturday and Sunday. Mild (and mostly above average) temperatures expected for the remainder of this week, through the weekend, and into early next week.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.


  • Weather Cams

  • NewsMore>>

  • Students hold vigil for Florida bridge-collapse victims

    Students hold vigil for Florida bridge-collapse victims

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:44 PM EDT2018-03-21 03:44:07 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 1:07 PM EDT2018-03-21 17:07:45 GMT
    (Pedro Portal/ The Miami Herald via AP). FILE- This March 10, 2018 file photo shows the main span of the a pedestrian bridge being positioned to connect the City of Sweetwater to Florida International University near Miami. The 950- ton new bridge coll...(Pedro Portal/ The Miami Herald via AP). FILE- This March 10, 2018 file photo shows the main span of the a pedestrian bridge being positioned to connect the City of Sweetwater to Florida International University near Miami. The 950- ton new bridge coll...

    Videos of Thursday's collapse show that the concrete, prefabricated segment of the bridge started crumbling on the same end of the span where the tower redesign occurred, two days after an engineer on the project reported cracks in the same location.

    More >>

    Videos of Thursday's collapse show that the concrete, prefabricated segment of the bridge started crumbling on the same end of the span where the tower redesign occurred, two days after an engineer on the project reported cracks in the same location.

    More >>

  • Academic says he's being scapegoated in Facebook data case

    Academic says he's being scapegoated in Facebook data case

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:44 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:44:16 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 1:05 PM EDT2018-03-21 17:05:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2013, file photo, a Facebook employee walks past a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. The San Jose Mercury News reports Saturday, March 17, 2018 that building permits compiled by Bui...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2013, file photo, a Facebook employee walks past a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. The San Jose Mercury News reports Saturday, March 17, 2018 that building permits compiled by Bui...

    The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million...

    More >>

    The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million Facebook users to manipulate elections.

    More >>

  • Authorities evacuate area near Austin bombing suspect's home

    Authorities evacuate area near Austin bombing suspect's home

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 1:02 PM EDT2018-03-21 17:02:11 GMT

    Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20. Two people lost their lives and five others suffered injuries in the incidents.

    More >>

    Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20. Two people lost their lives and five others suffered injuries in the incidents.

    More >>
    •   

  • Weather Blog

Powered by Frankly