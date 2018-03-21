Eric: Cool, quiet start to our Wednesday

A cool and quiet start to our Wednesday morning will give way to mild sunshine into the afternoon.

Expect highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s before we fall into the 30s overnight. That's cold enough for frost, and Frost Advisories are in effect through Thursday morning.

We'll gradually warm into the weekend with highs Saturday and Sunday expected to surge into the upper 70s. We can't rule out a random shower this weekend, but overall chances remain low.

Watch Today in Alabama for the latest details on this week's forecast.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.