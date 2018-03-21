Eric: Cool, quiet start to our Wednesday

A cool and quiet start to our Wednesday morning will give way to mild sunshine into the afternoon.
Expect highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s before we fall into the 30s overnight. That's cold enough for frost, and Frost Advisories are in effect through Thursday morning.
We'll gradually warm into the weekend with highs Saturday and Sunday expected to surge into the upper 70s. We can't rule out a random shower this weekend, but overall chances remain low.
Watch Today in Alabama for the latest details on this week's forecast.
A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.More >>
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
Videos of Thursday's collapse show that the concrete, prefabricated segment of the bridge started crumbling on the same end of the span where the tower redesign occurred, two days after an engineer on the project reported cracks in the same location.More >>
A New Orleans high school student was able to take her on-duty Marine boyfriend to prom in a unique way.More >>
A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.More >>
The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million...More >>
The bulk of the snow and sleet was expected to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.More >>
