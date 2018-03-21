FIRST ALERT: Patchy frost possible Thursday morning - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

FIRST ALERT: Patchy frost possible Thursday morning

By Vernon Turner, Meteorologist
Connect
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

FROST ADVISORY will go into effect overnight beginning at 2 a.m. and lasting until 8 a.m. Thursday. Before you go to sleep tonight take action to protect sensitive plants you have outside. Overnight lows will range between the low to mid 30s.

Thursday will start off bright and chilly, but all that sunshine will eventually place us in a more comfortable setting by the afternoon. Expect highs Thursday to be warmer than today in the mid to upper 60s.

High pressure will remain in control of our weather tomorrow, Friday and most of Saturday. So expect dry, sunny conditions into the weekend. Clouds will grow in through the day Saturday and we cannot rule out a stray shower. But the better rain chances arrive Sunday and next week.

Rain chances aren't the only thing on the rise this weekend, temperatures will climb too. Expect mid to upper 60s tomorrow, and then we're back into the 70s Friday. Saturday and Sunday's high will be close to the 80 degree mark. So warm days are ahead but wet weather too. So don't put that umbrella too far away.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.


  • Weather Cams

  • NewsMore>>

  • Facebook's Zuckerberg admits mistakes _ but no apology

    Facebook's Zuckerberg admits mistakes _ but no apology

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:44 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:44:16 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 10:00 PM EDT2018-03-22 02:00:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2013, file photo, a Facebook employee walks past a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. The San Jose Mercury News reports Saturday, March 17, 2018 that building permits compiled by Bui...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2013, file photo, a Facebook employee walks past a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. The San Jose Mercury News reports Saturday, March 17, 2018 that building permits compiled by Bui...

    The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million...

    More >>

    The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million Facebook users to manipulate elections.

    More >>

  • Northeast gets clobbered with fourth snowstorm in 3 weeks

    Northeast gets clobbered with fourth snowstorm in 3 weeks

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:28:40 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-03-22 01:57:17 GMT
    (Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...(Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...

    The bulk of the snow and sleet was expected to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.

    More >>

    The bulk of the snow and sleet was expected to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.

    More >>

  • Wreckage of ship blown apart in WWII found, offering closure

    Wreckage of ship blown apart in WWII found, offering closure

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:48 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:48:36 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 9:43 PM EDT2018-03-22 01:43:11 GMT
    (U.S. National Archives via AP). This Feb. 14, 1942 photo provided by the U.S. National Archives shows the five Sullivan brothers on board USS Juneau (CL-52) at the time of her commissioning ceremonies at the New York Navy Yard. The brothers who were a...(U.S. National Archives via AP). This Feb. 14, 1942 photo provided by the U.S. National Archives shows the five Sullivan brothers on board USS Juneau (CL-52) at the time of her commissioning ceremonies at the New York Navy Yard. The brothers who were a...
    The recent discovery of the USS Juneau in the depths of the South Pacific has provided some closure to people with connections to the ship that was blown apart during World War II.More >>
    The recent discovery of the USS Juneau in the depths of the South Pacific has provided some closure to people with connections to the ship that was blown apart during World War II.More >>
    •   

  • Weather Blog

Powered by Frankly