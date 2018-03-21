FIRST ALERT: Patchy frost possible Thursday morning

A FROST ADVISORY will go into effect overnight beginning at 2 a.m. and lasting until 8 a.m. Thursday. Before you go to sleep tonight take action to protect sensitive plants you have outside. Overnight lows will range between the low to mid 30s.

Thursday will start off bright and chilly, but all that sunshine will eventually place us in a more comfortable setting by the afternoon. Expect highs Thursday to be warmer than today in the mid to upper 60s.

High pressure will remain in control of our weather tomorrow, Friday and most of Saturday. So expect dry, sunny conditions into the weekend. Clouds will grow in through the day Saturday and we cannot rule out a stray shower. But the better rain chances arrive Sunday and next week.

Rain chances aren't the only thing on the rise this weekend, temperatures will climb too. Expect mid to upper 60s tomorrow, and then we're back into the 70s Friday. Saturday and Sunday's high will be close to the 80 degree mark. So warm days are ahead but wet weather too. So don't put that umbrella too far away.

