House committee to debate raising age for rifle purchases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers will discuss whether to raise the minimum age to buy an AR-15, or similar rifle, from 18 to 21.

The House Public Safety Committee on Wednesday will debate the bill by Rep. Juandalynn Givan.

The Birmingham Democrat said a vote will show if lawmakers are serious about making substantive changes to gun laws.

It is one of a number of proposals introduced after the Feb. 14 school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida.

Gun control measures have so far stalled in the GOP-controlled Alabama Legislature. The committee will debate two others Wednesday.

One would allow judges to prohibit a person from possessing firearms for up to a year if they are deemed a danger to themselves or others. Another would ban the sale of assault-style rifles.

