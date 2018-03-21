Alabama votes 98-0 to close loophole in drunk driving law - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Alabama votes 98-0 to close loophole in drunk driving law

Stricter regulations will be imposed on drunk drivers (Source: Raycom Media) Stricter regulations will be imposed on drunk drivers (Source: Raycom Media)

By MALLORY MOENCH
The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Stricter regulations will be imposed on drunk drivers after a bill to close a loophole in the law and reduce road deaths passed a final vote in the House Tuesday. The vote was 98-0.

The legislation sponsored by Republican state Sen. Jim McClendon will require drunk drivers to use an ignition interlock device after their first offense. An ignition interlock analyzes a driver's breath and prevents a car from being started if alcohol is detected.

Alabama passed an ignition interlock bill in 2014 but didn't require it for offenders who enter pretrial diversion. A similar law in Mississippi requires the device on the first offense. That state stopped more than double the amount of drunk drivers than Alabama in 2016, according to the Mothers Against Drunk Driving organization.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Political Stories from the Associated PressMore>>

  • Allegations from women in his past shadow Trump

    Allegations from women in his past shadow Trump

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:47 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:47:20 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 10:18 AM EDT2018-03-21 14:18:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. A former Playboy model who claimed she had an affair with President...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. A former Playboy model who claimed she had an affair with President...
    With two women pursuing court cases and the attorney for a porn actress claiming an affair continuing to needle President Donald Trump, accusations about his past sexual exploits are under fresh scrutiny.More >>
    With two women pursuing court cases and the attorney for a porn actress claiming an affair continuing to needle President Donald Trump, accusations about his past sexual exploits are under fresh scrutiny.More >>

  • Senators press Trump officials on safeguarding 2018 ballots

    Senators press Trump officials on safeguarding 2018 ballots

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:47 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:47:11 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 10:17 AM EDT2018-03-21 14:17:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, including Chairman Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., left, Vice Chair Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., and Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N....(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, including Chairman Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., left, Vice Chair Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., and Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N....

    The hearing follows a Tuesday news conference in which committee members from both parties said government efforts to protect state and local elections from Russian cyberattacks haven't gone far enough.

    More >>

    The hearing follows a Tuesday news conference in which committee members from both parties said government efforts to protect state and local elections from Russian cyberattacks haven't gone far enough.

    More >>

  • Briefing papers told Trump not to congratulate Putin on win

    Briefing papers told Trump not to congratulate Putin on win

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:25:52 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-03-21 14:16:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). FILE - In this file photo taken on Friday, July 7, 2017, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany. The Kremlin said Trump called Putin to congratulate ...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). FILE - In this file photo taken on Friday, July 7, 2017, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany. The Kremlin said Trump called Putin to congratulate ...

    "An American president does not lead the free world by congratulating dictators on winning sham elections," Sen. John McCain, R-AZ, said.

    More >>

    "An American president does not lead the free world by congratulating dictators on winning sham elections," Sen. John McCain, R-AZ, said.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly