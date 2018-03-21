24-year-old charged after Montgomery man stabbed to death

A man is facing murder charges after a 41-year-old Montgomery man was stabbed to death.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett with Montgomery police, Jermaine Hoston, 24, is charged with murder. Hoston turned himself into police on Tuesday.

Duckett says the charges are related to a stabbing which happened on Friday, shortly after midnight. The victim, identified as Tucker, was transported to Baptist South and later pronounced dead.

An investigation determined that the stabbing stemmed from an argument between Tucker and Hoston over a woman.

Hoston was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $150,000 bond.

No additional information has been made available for release, according to Duckett.

