Vehicle overturns after hitting parked car in Montgomery neighborhood

Montgomery residents are asking drivers to slow down after an incident in the Capitol Heights neighborhood.

Tuesday night a driver hit a parked car at the intersection of North Florida Street and Windsor Avenue. As a result of the crash, the car flipped upside-down leaving the driver with non-life threatening injuries.

Residents say speeding is an issue in the neighborhood and drivers need to slow down.

“It’s scary because being at the corner, people won’t stop…they’ll run,” Resident Tatum Kelley said. “My mom came close to somebody hitting her car before from someone not stopping at the stop sign,”

The posted speed limit for the neighborhood is 25 mph.

