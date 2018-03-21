Bailey comforts children at SLE Children's Hospital Miracle Rodeo

The SLE Rodeo was in town this week so Service Dog Alabama and WSFA TV puppy Bailey put on her cowboy boots and went to check it out.

Bailey attended the Children’s Hospital Miracle Rodeo where she provided love and comfort to children with different sicknesses and disabilities. Each child Bailey met smiled and brightened up when they saw her. Many parents commented “She’s so sweet”, “What a blessing she is”, “My child doesn’t smile much, but Bailey made him/her smile”, and mostly “She will be such a blessing to someone one day”.

This was a great opportunity for Bailey to experience being in large crowds, hearing noises she has not heard before and to touch more lives.

Bailey is doing great with her public access training. This week she went to Publix grocery store to practice walking beside a shopping cart and being around food.

“Bailey does amazing everywhere she goes. Everything just comes natural to her and nothing seems to faze her”, says puppy raiser Anne Crawley.

Of course, a big part of Bailey’s week is playing in the backyard and taking naps. Bailey also learned how to catch a tennis ball this week. She was very proud of herself!

Check back next week to see where Bailey has been and what she has done. Click this link to learn more about Service Dogs Alabama.

