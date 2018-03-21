New zipline course comes to Wind Creek State Park

If you’re looking for a thrill, you can find one at the new Wind Creek Ziplines and Aerial Adventure Park near Lake Martin!

The new zipline course, which is called Screaming Eagle Zipline, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday. The course is located at Wind Creek State Park and has already begun scheduling tours.

According to the website, the course includes 11 ziplines, six skywalks in the trees with heights from 20 to 70 feet in the air. Ziplines range in length from 200 to 650 feet and feature great lake views.

Wind Creek State Park Opens up the Screaming Eagle Zipline. pic.twitter.com/QKbMSmapy2 — Doug Gooden (@Doug_WSFA) March 21, 2018

Officials say a minimum of two guests is required to open a tour or continue with tour time. Each participant must be at least 8-years-old with a minimum weight of 50 lbs. Max weight for women is under 250 lbs and under 285 for men.

