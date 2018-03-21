House committee members skip debate on gun control

Lawmaker said the state should raise minimum age to buy AR-15 (Source: Pixabay)

Gun control proposals have failed in the Republican-controlled Alabama Legislature after committee members skipped out on a scheduled debate, according to the Associated Press.

The House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee canceled a Wednesday meeting after only four members, mostly Democrats, attended.

Rep. Juandalynn Givan, a Birmingham Democrat, said lawmakers are not serious about discussing substantive changes to gun laws.

One of the bills that was expected to be discussed was Givan's bill, which would have raised the age to buy a rifle from 18 to 21. At least two legislatures approved similar measures after last month's shooting at a Florida high school that claimed 17 lives.

Givan said lawmakers should at least take a vote and not act like "cowards."

The lack of action likely kills the bills for the session.

The same committee met last week and passed an arming teachers bill. House Speaker Mac McCutcheon says that bill would not come back up this session. McCutcheon promises the issue “will be revisited when the legislature convenes its next session.”

