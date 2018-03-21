Millbrook family grieving after 12-year-old's cat shot, killed

A 12-year-old girl in Millbrook is still in shock over what happened last weekend. Someone deliberately shot and killed her beloved pet of only a few months. This case of animal cruelty has caught the attention of Millbrook police.

Police report number 248 at the Millbrook Police Department tells the shocking story of what happened on Taylor Crossing in Millbrook Saturday afternoon. Someone in the neighborhood, according to Adam Russo, shot and killed his daughter's pet cat named 'Cinder.'

"Oh.. it was horrible," said Russo.

Adam Russo declined an on-camera interview for safety reasons but says 'Cinder' was a birthday gift to his 12-year-old daughter Eden, 10 months old when he was shot, adopted last November from the Elmore County Humane Society.

"Basically, why would anyone do that to a 10-month-old kitten?" Russo said.

Rea Cord found the news all too troubling. She remembers when the Russo family came in to give the pet a home.

"Yes, it was a beautiful kitten and a wonderful family. It's sad, but why?" said Cord, Executive Director of the Elmore County Humane Society in Wetumpka.

Russo says Cinder was an indoor cat but somehow got outside. A few hours later, the family found Cinder in their backyard suffering from not one, but two gunshot wounds. Russo submitted photos of Eden saying goodbye to Cinder.

"That was her baby. She couldn't understand why this happened," Russo said.

Adam Russo says his daughter is doing okay, still grieving over the loss of Cinder. In the meantime, the family has adopted another new kitty. Eden has named the new member of the family 'Courage.'

Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson says whoever is charged in this case will be charged with a high-class misdemeanor, which could mean jail time if the suspect is convicted. So far, there are no suspects in the case.

Adam Russo says the family spent more than $400 in vet bills to try to save Cinder. The Russo family is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the alleged shooter.

