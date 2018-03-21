Millbrook family grieving after 12-year-old's cat shot, killed

Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of deadly bombings in and near Austin, TX. Authorities found bomb-making components in his home, but said there was "reasonable level of certainty" no more package bombs were "out in the public." Authorities are still urging the public to remain cautious.More >>
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.More >>
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.More >>
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
Jason Bittner, a chiropractor in Warren County, OH, allegedly injured his infant daughter because he resented her gender, prosecutors believe.More >>
Videos of Thursday's collapse show that the concrete, prefabricated segment of the bridge started crumbling on the same end of the span where the tower redesign occurred, two days after an engineer on the project reported cracks in the same location.More >>
The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million Facebook users to manipulate elections.More >>
The bulk of the snow and sleet was expected to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.More >>
A FROST ADVISORY will go into effect overnight beginning at 2 a.m. and lasting until 8 a.m. Thursday.More >>
