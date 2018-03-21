Millbrook family seeks answers after 12-year-old's cat shot, killed

Cinder was adopted by the family in November (Source: Russo Family)

12-year-old Eden grieves over the loss of her cat (Source: Russo Family)

Millbrook police are trying to find out who shot and killed a 12-year-old’s beloved cat.

According to Adam Russo, someone shot and killed his daughter’s pet cat near their home on Taylor Crossing, located in the Thornfield subdivision off Deatsville Highway.

Russo says the family adopted Cinder the cat from the Elmore County Humane Society in November. Cinder was given to Russo’s daughter Eden as a birthday gift and the two quickly bonded.

The shooting incident happened sometime Saturday afternoon, according to Russo. Cinder was shot twice, once near his hind legs.

At this time, a suspect has not been charged.

Reporter Bryan Henry is working on this story and will have the latest developments on air, online and on our app.

