AL Supreme Court denies 2 petitions in Georgia Washington case, - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

AL Supreme Court denies 2 petitions in Georgia Washington case, appeal pending

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Alabama Supreme Court has denied two petitions related to the sale of Georgia Washington Middle School.

Interim State Superintendent Ed Richardson, Montgomery Public School Chief Education Officer Reginald Eggleston and Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone filed two separate petitions for writ of mandamus asking the Alabama Supreme Court to throw out a temporary restraining order that blocked the sale of the school. The Alabama Supreme Court denied the petitions Tuesday.

“Two forms of appeals were submitted – a traditional Appeal and a Petition for Writ of Mandamus. Although our Mandamus petition was denied, our appeal remains active and we are optimistic the Court will ultimately affirm the viability of the intervention process," said Alabama Department of Education Director of Communications Michael Sibley.

The legal battle started when the Alabama Education Association filed a lawsuit against Richardson and the MPS intervention team to block the sale of the historic school on behalf of several plaintiffs, which Montgomery Circuit Court Judge Greg Griffin granted.

Stone, Richardson and Eggleston have filed a joint appeal of Griffin's order, said Attorney Susan Copeland, who represents the Pike Road mayor. They have also asked for the appeal to be expedited. 

Griffin's March 5 order also blocks the closure and sale of other schools and Montgomery Public School system property.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been corrected to say the appeal is still pending. A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the appeal was denied.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • The Latest: Valerie Plame denounces potential Libby pardon

    The Latest: Valerie Plame denounces potential Libby pardon

    Friday, April 13 2018 11:39 AM EDT2018-04-13 15:39:10 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 1:48 PM EDT2018-04-13 17:48:49 GMT
    Former CIA operative Valerie Plame says President Donald Trump's plans to pardon I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby send a message "that you can commit crimes against national security and you will be pardoned." (Source: Pool/CNN)Former CIA operative Valerie Plame says President Donald Trump's plans to pardon I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby send a message "that you can commit crimes against national security and you will be pardoned." (Source: Pool/CNN)

    Former CIA operative Valerie Plame says President Donald Trump's plans to pardon I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby send a message "that you can commit crimes against national security and you will be pardoned."

    More >>

    Former CIA operative Valerie Plame says President Donald Trump's plans to pardon I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby send a message "that you can commit crimes against national security and you will be pardoned."

    More >>

  • Trump lawyers fight to shield items seized in FBI raid

    Trump lawyers fight to shield items seized in FBI raid

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:56 AM EDT2018-04-13 04:56:57 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 1:48 PM EDT2018-04-13 17:48:07 GMT
    Federal agents raided Michael Cohen's Manhattan office on Monday. (Source: CNN)Federal agents raided Michael Cohen's Manhattan office on Monday. (Source: CNN)
    Federal agents raided Michael Cohen's Manhattan office on Monday. (Source: CNN)Federal agents raided Michael Cohen's Manhattan office on Monday. (Source: CNN)

    A New York federal district court spokesman says there will be a hearing related to the search warrant executed this week for records belonging to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

    More >>

    A New York federal district court spokesman says there will be a hearing related to the search warrant executed this week for records belonging to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

    More >>

  • On stand, Bill Cosby's chief accuser says she wants justice

    On stand, Bill Cosby's chief accuser says she wants justice

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:56 AM EDT2018-04-13 04:56:21 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 1:48 PM EDT2018-04-13 17:48:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial for the day, Thursday, April 12, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial for the day, Thursday, April 12, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.

    More >>

    Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly