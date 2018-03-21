AL Supreme Court denies 2 petitions in Georgia Washington case, appeal pending

The Alabama Supreme Court has denied two petitions related to the sale of Georgia Washington Middle School.

Interim State Superintendent Ed Richardson, Montgomery Public School Chief Education Officer Reginald Eggleston and Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone filed two separate petitions for writ of mandamus asking the Alabama Supreme Court to throw out a temporary restraining order that blocked the sale of the school. The Alabama Supreme Court denied the petitions Tuesday.

“Two forms of appeals were submitted – a traditional Appeal and a Petition for Writ of Mandamus. Although our Mandamus petition was denied, our appeal remains active and we are optimistic the Court will ultimately affirm the viability of the intervention process," said Alabama Department of Education Director of Communications Michael Sibley.

The legal battle started when the Alabama Education Association filed a lawsuit against Richardson and the MPS intervention team to block the sale of the historic school on behalf of several plaintiffs, which Montgomery Circuit Court Judge Greg Griffin granted.

Stone, Richardson and Eggleston have filed a joint appeal of Griffin's order, said Attorney Susan Copeland, who represents the Pike Road mayor. They have also asked for the appeal to be expedited.

Griffin's March 5 order also blocks the closure and sale of other schools and Montgomery Public School system property.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been corrected to say the appeal is still pending. A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the appeal was denied.

