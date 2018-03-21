Opelika firemen continue recovery after training injuries - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Opelika firemen continue recovery after training injuries

Two Opelika firemen were injured last Thursday afternoon during a training exercise located off of Anderson Road. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Two Opelika firemen were injured last Thursday afternoon during a training exercise located off of Anderson Road. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
OPELIKA, AL (WSFA) -

Two Opelika firemen were injured during routine training on March 15.

Opelika Fire Captain David Davis and firefighter Henry Williford were injured while training at an abandoned house off of Anderson Road.

Williford has been released from the hospital and has returned to work. Capt. Davis received severe burns to 30 percent of his body and remains at UAB Hospital. Opelika Fire Chief Byron Prather says that Davis is slowly recovering.

“As far as I know Capt. Davis came out of surgery and is doing well since the surgery. His spirits are high. He has a good, positive attitude and from what I understand, he is making progress. His progress is greater than what they had expected it to be at this time,” said Prather.

Prather says that details about what and how this incident happened cannot yet be released as this is currently an ongoing investigation.

The Alabama State Fire Marshals are the lead investigating agency for this incident.

A GoFundMe account has been made for Davis.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

