Park Crossing HC takes head coaching job at north AL high school

Monday, Smitty Grider was officially announced as the new head coach of Hazel Green High School in Madison County.More >>
Monday, Smitty Grider was officially announced as the new head coach of Hazel Green High School in Madison County.More >>
Auburn forward Danjel Purifoy will be eligible to play most of next season.More >>
Auburn forward Danjel Purifoy will be eligible to play most of next season.More >>
On Monday evening at the Renaissance Hotel in Montgomery, 11 men and women were inducted into the 28th annual Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame.More >>
On Monday evening at the Renaissance Hotel in Montgomery, 11 men and women were inducted into the 28th annual Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame.More >>
The No. 9 seed Crimson Tide (20-15) fell 81-58 to the No. 1 seed Wildcats.More >>
The No. 9 seed Crimson Tide (20-15) fell 81-58 to the No. 1 seed Wildcats.More >>
On Monday, the Gatorade Company announced Lee High School's Zipporah Broughton the 2017-18 Gatorade Alabama Basketball Player of the Year.More >>
On Monday, the Gatorade Company announced Lee High School's Zipporah Broughton the 2017-18 Gatorade Alabama Basketball Player of the Year.More >>
After the Auburn Tigers survived a scare against College of Charleston, winning 62-58 in Round One of the NCAA Tournament, they are set to take on another team of Tigers.More >>
After the Auburn Tigers survived a scare against College of Charleston, winning 62-58 in Round One of the NCAA Tournament, they are set to take on another team of Tigers.More >>
So far, the Trojans are enjoying a 12-6 start, even after that 3-1 loss to the Trojans of Little-Rock. Saturday, they are honoring one of their own.More >>
So far, the Trojans are enjoying a 12-6 start, even after that 3-1 loss to the Trojans of Little-Rock. Saturday, they are honoring one of their own.More >>
Lunch is on Little Caesars - and the now-defeated Virginia Cavaliers.More >>
Lunch is on Little Caesars - and the now-defeated Virginia Cavaliers.More >>