Eric: Warmer air about to kick in

Temperatures fell close to, and even below, the freezing mark across the area this morning. We're starting to get a little late in the season to still be dealing with cold like this, but it's not completely unusual. Montgomery has had freezes in April before. This morning should be the last brush with freezing from this recent wave as warmer air slides in through the weekend.

TODAY: Sunny skies will warm temperatures into the lower and middle 60s by afternoon. We'll deal with a breeze out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph at times, but it's not as windy as yesterday.

GOING UP! Spring will make a cameo into our weekend as temperatures gradually rebound. Highs Friday should be 70 or better for many and we're closer to 80 both Saturday and Sunday. While Saturday looks mainly dry, a few showers will be possible Sunday.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.