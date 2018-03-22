FIRST ALERT: Areas of patchy fog likely Thursday morning

Areas of patchy frost are likely this morning with temperatures into the 30s across the area.

Sunshine dominates through our Thursday, allowing afternoon temperatures to get a little warmer than yesterday. We think most locations get into the lower and middle 60s.

Highs warm into the lower 70s tomorrow and should be close to 80 by Saturday. A few showers will be possible into Sunday as warmer weather continues. No severe weather is expected in the next week ahead as our overall pattern remains fairly tranquil.

Watch Today in Alabama for the latest details on Thursday's forecast with Meteorologist Eric Snitil.

