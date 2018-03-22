Amanda: Weekend Warm-Up? Coming Right Up!

No matter where you live, this morning temperatures were chilly!! Upper 20s weren't common across central and south Alabama, but early morning lows just barely above freezing were abundant to start our Thursday. As we head into our early afternoon, we are already seeing signs of a nice warm up; highs today will be somewhere in the 60s with a ton of sunshine for everyone.

Sounds good, right? Well if you like today's forecast then you'll probably like your weekend...

Lows tonight will be cool, but they won't be as cold as they were last night. Slightly warmer temperatures will limit the amount of patchy frost, but it will also help produce some isolated areas of fog by the time we start our Friday morning. Surface high pressure continues to slide into the region, which means our streak of sunny days is not ending anytime soon. High by tomorrow are in the low 70s for most towns, which is right on par with what is considered normal for this time of year.

By early Saturday morning, high pressure is centered right over Florida - that means southerly flow returns to the area and really ramps up the warmth!! At the same it, a low pressure system will be moving into the Tennessee Valley; because of the extra moisture and a rain maker off towards our north, we can't completely rule out an isolated rain chance both Saturday and Sunday. Even so, temperatures are in the upper 70s and most of our counties will remain dry.

