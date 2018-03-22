Mobile dental clinic takes oral health lesson to school

This is part of a special 30th anniversary outreach project of Gift of Life Foundation's Comunity Action Network. (Source: Pixabay)

According to the American dental association, only 54 percent of children with Medicaid coverage in Alabama have been to the dentist in the last year. Thursday, the dentist is going to them.

The Alabama Department of Public Health, and Toothbuds, a group that operates a mobile dental clinic, will set up shop at Highland Gardens Elementary. A dentist will screen them for potential oral health issues and give them a lesson on maintaining healthy teeth and gums.

The program also offers information for parents about the Medicaid dental program, and what it covers. Alabama Medicaid, the agency pays for routine dental care for children under 21 as long as the child is eligible for full Medicaid.

This is part of a special 30th anniversary outreach project of Gift of Life Foundation's Community Action Network. It has already hosted one mobile dental clinic this month at Seth Johnson Elementary School.

The focus of Gift of Life Foundation is to lower the infant mortality rate, and once that child is born, to help to make sure they stay healthy.

