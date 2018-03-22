Mobile dental clinic takes oral health lesson to school

A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
Residents demand answers after Sacramento police officers who shot unarmed man.More >>
Residents demand answers after Sacramento police officers who shot unarmed man.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
According to the American dental association, only 54 percent of children with Medicaid coverage in Alabama have been to the dentist in the last year. Thursday, the dentist is going to them.More >>
According to the American dental association, only 54 percent of children with Medicaid coverage in Alabama have been to the dentist in the last year. Thursday, the dentist is going to them.More >>
Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.More >>
Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.More >>
Areas of patchy frost are likely this morning with temperatures into the 30s across the area.More >>
Areas of patchy frost are likely this morning with temperatures into the 30s across the area.More >>
Clearance sales across the country at Toys R Us, the nation's largest independent toy seller, begin Thursday.More >>
Clearance sales across the country at Toys R Us, the nation's largest independent toy seller, begin Thursday.More >>
Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.More >>
Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.More >>