Man injured after shooting at Opelika apartment complex

Opelika police are investigating following a shooting outside an apartment complex Wednesday night.

According to police, the victim claims he was standing outside the complex when he heard a single gunshot and then realized he had been shot when he felt an impact on his lower leg.

The victim was taken to East Alabama Medical Center and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Opelika Police Department is investigating this case as assault in the second degree. If you have any information regarding the shooting contact them at (334) 705-5220. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.