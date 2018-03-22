Dadeville firefighters put out large transformer fire

A transformer near the landing pad for Lake Martin Community Hospital caught fire Tuesday.

According to a post on the Dadeville Fire Department Facebook page, the fire happened around 8:15 a.m. When first responders arrived they found a transformer, located near the helicopter pad, fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were about to contain the fire before it could spread to nearby utilities. It took a little over an hour to put out the flames.

No other details including the cause of the fire have been released.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.