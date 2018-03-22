Dadeville firefighters put out large transformer fire - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Dadeville firefighters put out large transformer fire

(Source: Dadeville Fire Department Facebook) (Source: Dadeville Fire Department Facebook)
DADEVILLE, AL (WSFA) -

A transformer near the landing pad for Lake Martin Community Hospital caught fire Tuesday.

According to a post on the Dadeville Fire Department Facebook page, the fire happened around 8:15 a.m. When first responders arrived they found a transformer, located near the helicopter pad, fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were about to contain the fire before it could spread to nearby utilities. It took a little over an hour to put out the flames.

No other details including the cause of the fire have been released.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly