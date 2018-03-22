Dadeville firefighters put out large transformer fire

A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Clearance sales across the country at Toys R Us, the nation's largest independent toy seller, begin Thursday.More >>
Clearance sales across the country at Toys R Us, the nation's largest independent toy seller, begin Thursday.More >>
Fifteen people in the River Region have been indicted and were arrested Wednesday for federal gun charges, according to Louis V. Franklin, Sr. United States Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama.More >>
Fifteen people in the River Region have been indicted and were arrested Wednesday for federal gun charges, according to Louis V. Franklin, Sr. United States Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama.More >>
A transformer near the landing pad for Lake Martin Community Hospital caught fire Tuesday.More >>
A transformer near the landing pad for Lake Martin Community Hospital caught fire Tuesday.More >>
Opelika police are investigating following a shooting outside an apartment complex Wednesday night.More >>
Opelika police are investigating following a shooting outside an apartment complex Wednesday night.More >>
A business owner says thieves smashed a window of a Southern California pet store and made off with six birds worth thousands of dollars.More >>
A business owner says thieves smashed a window of a Southern California pet store and made off with six birds worth thousands of dollars.More >>
We're starting to get a little late in the season to still be dealing with cold like this, but it's not completely unusual.More >>
We're starting to get a little late in the season to still be dealing with cold like this, but it's not completely unusual.More >>