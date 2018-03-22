15 in River Region indicted for federal gun crimes

Fifteen people in the River Region have been indicted and were arrested Wednesday for federal gun charges, according to Louis V. Franklin, Sr. United States Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama.

Franklin says nationwide, gun crimes, gangs and shooting are at an all-time high. Law enforcement in the River Region are working to make neighborhoods safe and our citizens more secure.

The following were arrested:

Harold Brandon Abrams, 37: Felon in possession of a firearm Frederick Bell, 30: Felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime and possession with the intent to distribute drugs Tommy Ray Clayton, 55: Felon in possession of a firearm Timmarcus Tywaun Cole, 31: Felon in possession of a firearm Tracy Leonard Coleman, Jr., 23: Felon in possession of a firearm Byron Jamar Esco, 29: Felon possession of a firearm Little Joe Foster, 30: Possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime and possession with intent to distribute drugs Chaunce Deva Lewis, 20: Felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime and possession with intent to distribute drugs Donte Deandre McDaniel, 35: Felon in possession of a firearm Christopher Lionell Miles, 49: Felon in possession of a firearm Frank Pollard Jr., 38: Felon in possession of a firearm Paul Joequez Rowe, 25: Possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime and possession with intent to distribute drugs Cedrick Smith, 32: Felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime and possession with the intent to distribute drugs Antonio Oscar Tatum, 32: Theft of a firearm, possession/sale of a stolen firearm and a felon in possession of a firearm Shaundre Eugene White, 37: Felon in possession of a firearm

According to Franklin, if convicted, the suspects charged with being in possession of a firearm face a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, a fine of no more than $250,000 and a term of supervised release of no more than three years. If convicted of possession with intent to distribute drugs, the defendants face a maximum prison term of 20 years, a fine of no more than $1 million and a term of supervised release of at least three years. The defendants charged with possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime must be sentenced to at least five years and fine no more than $250,000 and serve a term of supervised release of no more than three years. The defendants charged with theft of a firearm and possession/sale of a stolen firearm faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 and a term of supervised release of no more than three years.

There is no parole in the federal system.

This is a breaking news story and we are working on getting the latest details. Check back for updates.

