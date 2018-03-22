Montgomery police issue warning to pedestrians soliciting motorists

Montgomery police have issued a reminder to the public that is it illegal for pedestrians to solicit motorists for donations, rides, or to conduct roadside fundraising under Alabama state law.

According to Chief Ernest Finely, MPD has received numerous complaints expressing concerns for the safety of pedestrians and motorists alike at roadside locations where people or groups solicit for donations or contributions.

Police say first-time violators will be issued warnings but repeat offenders can be arrested. The arrest is a misdemeanor offense and carries a fine of up to $100 and the possibility of imprisonment. The penalties increase for second and subsequent convictions.

According to section 32-5A-216 of Alabama code:

Pedestrian soliciting rides or business or fishing.

(a) No person shall stand in a roadway for the purpose of soliciting a ride.

(b) No person shall stand on a highway for the purpose of soliciting employment, business, or contributions from the occupant of any vehicle, nor for the purpose of distributing any article, unless otherwise authorized by official permit of the governing body of the city or county having jurisdiction over the highway.

(c) No person shall stand on or in proximity to a street or highway for the purpose of soliciting the watching or guarding of any vehicle while parked or about to be parked on a street or highway.

(d) No person shall fish from a bridge, viaduct, or trestle, or the approaches thereto, within the State of Alabama, unless otherwise authorized by the governing body of the city or county having jurisdiction over the highway or from the State of Alabama in the case of state highways. The authorizing authority shall erect and maintain appropriate signs giving notice that fishing is allowed.

(Acts 1980, No. 80-434, p. 604, §5-107; Acts 1981, No. 81-803, p. 1412, §1.)

